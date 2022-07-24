Advertisement

Greene County man sentenced to 30 years in prison

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Friday, Brian Southard,54, of Paragould, was found guilty of second-degree sexual assault, according to a news release from prosecuting attorney Keith Chrestman.

Brian Southard
Brian Southard(KAIT)

Robert Thompson, Adam Butler, and Wes Watts prosecuted Southard after a four-day trial in Greene County.

The jury recommended Southard be sentenced to 30 years in prison. Circuit Judge Melissa Richardson followed that recommendation.

According to the release, Greene County Sheriff’s Department received a report of sexual assault on a minor in 2020. After an investigation that assault was confirmed.

Southard is now in the Greene County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert in Texas has been issued for Kristen Robertson (top left), Christopher Robertson...
Amber Alert issued for 3 Texas children
Ian Kirby, Sandra Kirby, Amanda Kirby
Plane crash claims lives of Port Allen family; father left mourning
One person is dead after a crop duster crash, according to Cross County Sheriff David West.
1 dead after morning plane crash
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation’s 4th largest prize
Englyn Roberts loved dancing, music, and food.
Parents warn others about social media impacts on mental health

Latest News

Heat Next Week
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Lil Wayne reveals Lil WeezyAna Fest 2019 lineup, announces new location
Retired New Orleans police officer who saved Lil Wayne as a kid dies at 65
The best pitchers in the world celebrate wins at the Monroe Civic Center.
Champions claim trophies at World Horseshoe Tournament
Dixie baseball pre-majors
Sterlington making noise in dixie pre-majors