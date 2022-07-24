Advertisement

Champions claim trophies at World Horseshoe Tournament

The best pitchers in the world celebrate wins at the Monroe Civic Center
By Brendon Fairbairn and Megan Murray
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sarah Chaffee from Wisconsin won the Women’s division at the 2022 World Horseshoe Pitching Championships hosted at the Monroe Civic Center. The fifteen-year-old went undefeated in her first world tournament since moving up from the junior division. In the Men’s division, Ohio’s Alan Francis captured his 26th world title. The winningest world champion in history took the 2022 title with a ringer percentage of 85.4 percent.

