Advertisement

BBB says be aware of lottery scams

Source: Louisiana Lottery
Source: Louisiana Lottery
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau has a warning after getting recent reports of lottery scams.

“People are really in need of money. So, they need to make ends meet, so what better way than to win a lottery,” explains Carmen Million with the Better Business Bureau. “A lottery company is not going to reach out to you.”

Lottery con artists are targeting certain people. Data from the BBB shows about 42% of victims are 60 or older. Sometimes consumers get fraud checks in the mail, or something will end up in the person’s inbox with a link.

“The email or the texts, or whatever, they are going to tell you to click on a link. That’s one way, and so that is a good way for them to steal your identity,” adds Million.

As for the lottery, one must buy a ticket in order to pay, but true lotteries or sweepstakes will not ask for money if someone wins.

“If they are asking you for money, if they are asking you to give them personal financial information, and if they are asking for anything upfront, that’s a sign of caution,” Million said.

You can report a scam at the BBB’s website: https://www.bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-of-south-central-louisiana.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
Early morning crash turns into murder investigation
Lil Wayne reveals Lil WeezyAna Fest 2019 lineup, announces new location
Retired New Orleans police officer who saved Lil Wayne as a kid dies at 65
Deadly boating incident under investigation in Tangipahoa Parish
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
GRAPHIC: Military spouse fatally stabbed in Hawaii sought help for repeated abuse, mother says
Seven men from Northeast Ohio were arrested in an online sex crime sting, authorities say.
Undercover online sex sting results in 7 arrests, officials say

Latest News

Burn ban.
Active burn bans issued for northeast Louisiana parishes
West Monroe PJ's Coffee on National Drive-Thru Day - July 24, 2022.
West Monroe PJ’s Coffee celebrates National Drive-Thru Day, gives away free prizes
West Monroe PJ’s Coffee celebrates National Drive-Thru Day, gives away free prizes
West Monroe PJ’s Coffee celebrates National Drive-Thru Day, gives away free prizes
“Stop by and see us... I guarantee you won’t be sorry," Shelton Bankston says.
Feed Your Soul: Shay’s Restaurant
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Todd Graves buying Mega Millions tickets for all 50k Raising Cane’s employees