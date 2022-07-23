Advertisement

Volunteers wanted for playground cleanup in preparation of fall

(Pablo)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana is asking for volunteers to signup for their next “Super Saturday” event which involves cleaning up playgrounds.

The tasks include washing down all play equipment and outside toys, cleaning out and reorganizing our outdoor toy storage units and blowing leaves off of play areas. Children’s Coalition of NELA says they will provide all cleaning supplies.

The event will be on August 20 from 9:00 a.m.-noon. Individuals, as well as groups who are wanting to join in on the event, can signup at childrenscoalition.org.

