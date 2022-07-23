Union General Hospital hosts fundraisers to benefit employee with cancer

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union General Hospital’s employees are coming together with the community to raise money for a coworker who has breast cancer.

Sherri Taylor, Union General’s United Way liaison and human resources, is seeking treatment in Scottsdale, AZ for her third diagnosis of breast cancer. Her insurance will not cover any of the expenses because she is getting out-of-state treatment.

Sandy Smith, a coworker and close friend of Taylor, said that the employees are fundraising for this reason.

“Over there they do not take her insurance,” Smith said. “So, therefore, we are trying to raise money for her to help with medical expenses, living expenses, anything she needs.”

Smith said people have rallied together for fundraising efforts because of what Taylor has done for the community in the Hospital.

“She is a friend and co-worker. She’s everything to this place. If anybody needs anything, they go to Sherri,” Smith said as she held back her tears.

Taylor said she is thankful for the help and glad she lives in such a generous community. She accounts her mood to one thing -- her faith.

“Faith. The faith and the Lord above and just keeping him first in your life and never giving up,” Taylor said.

Her co-workers said they hope she has a quick recovery.

“I would like to wish Sherry well and I hope she gets better soon and that this treatment is gonna work really good for her,” said Claudia Wade, Union General Hospital community director.

They currently have an online auction happening as one of the fundraisers. Employees, the hospital and outside companies have donated to the auction and it will continue through Sunday, July 24, 2022.

There will also be a fish fry at First Baptist Church in Farmerville on August 4, 2022, to help raise more money for Taylor. More information is available through Sandy Smith.

