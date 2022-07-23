ULM Sound of Today Marching Band to host public showcase

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe Sound of Today Marching Band will be hosting a community performance on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in Malone Stadium.

The band, led by Dr. Allen Parrish, prepares for a week each summer in the Louisiana heat for the upcoming football season. The showcase will conclude their week-long preparation and feature pregame and halftime shows, crowd favorite stand tunes and a special appearance from Coach Bowden.

“The showcase is an opportunity for family, friends and community to experience the product of the students’ hard work during band camp and preview the music to be heard at games, pep rallies and other events throughout the fall,” said a press release from ULM.

The showcase is free and open to the public. For more information, go to the Sound of Today Marching Band’s Facebook page.

