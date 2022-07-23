Paso Fino Horse Show comes to West Monroe, letting the good times roll

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Paso Fino Horse Show was held in West Monroe on Saturday.

The Deep South and Southwestern chapters of the Paso Fino Horse Association teamed up to host the show on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center.

“So, basically what you’re going to see is our horses and different disciplines; different gaited classes. They’re all gaited horses. There’s performance classes; there’s pleasure classes. There’s paso fino classes,” says Michael Hoo, President of the Southwest Region of PFHA.

The theme for the show was Mardi Gras, and as the organization says, it’s one big party throughout the weekend. Day two will continue Sunday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

