Advertisement

LA U.S. Senate candidate hosts Monroe Family Fest at Forsythe Park

By Kenya Ross
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Louisiana U.S. Senate candidate is prioritizing working class citizens in the state.

Gary Chambers, a community activist and business owner from Baton Rouge, traveled to Monroe to host a Family Fest at Forsythe Park on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Chambers is a candidate for the U.S. Senate seat in the state of Louisiana.

The Monroe Family Fest at Forsythe Park included music by local DJ Grave Digga, free food and networking among Monroe residents. During the event, Chambers’ goal was to listen to the concerns of locals and to learn how he and his team can bring meaningful results to the state.

“I think when we look at where our country is, we need new leadership. Louisiana ranks 50th in the nation. We rank 48 in education, 46 in healthcare, 49 in the economy; 50 in crime. When we look at where our state is, our numbers don’t reflect the values of our people. We need leaders who are going to prioritize the people to make sure that resources come to this state,” says Chambers.

Chambers has previously made appearances on the nationally recognized radio morning show, The Breakfast Club, to discuss his campaign for LA U.S. Senate and matters on education and the small business community in the state of Louisiana.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Kirby, Sandra Kirby, Amanda Kirby
Plane crash claims lives of Port Allen family; father left mourning
Winnsboro, Louisiana
Qualified residents of ArkLaMiss town can receive assistance on utility bills
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation’s 4th largest prize
Erwin Colato, 36, of California City, CA is accused of attempting to kill another man by...
Man ‘ashamed’ after trying to kill someone with forklift, officials say
An Amber Alert in Texas has been issued for Kristen Robertson (top left), Christopher Robertson...
Amber Alert issued for 3 Texas children

Latest News

The best pitchers in the world celebrate wins at the Monroe Civic Center.
Champions claim trophies at World Horseshoe Tournament
Dixie baseball pre-majors
Sterlington making noise in dixie pre-majors
Paso Fino Horse Show comes to West Monroe, letting the good times roll
Paso Fino Horse Show comes to West Monroe, letting the good times roll
Paso Fino Horse Show comes to West Monroe, letting the good times roll
Paso Fino Horse Show comes to West Monroe, letting the good times roll