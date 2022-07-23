LA U.S. Senate candidate hosts Monroe Family Fest at Forsythe Park

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Louisiana U.S. Senate candidate is prioritizing working class citizens in the state.

Gary Chambers, a community activist and business owner from Baton Rouge, traveled to Monroe to host a Family Fest at Forsythe Park on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Chambers is a candidate for the U.S. Senate seat in the state of Louisiana.

The Monroe Family Fest at Forsythe Park included music by local DJ Grave Digga, free food and networking among Monroe residents. During the event, Chambers’ goal was to listen to the concerns of locals and to learn how he and his team can bring meaningful results to the state.

“I think when we look at where our country is, we need new leadership. Louisiana ranks 50th in the nation. We rank 48 in education, 46 in healthcare, 49 in the economy; 50 in crime. When we look at where our state is, our numbers don’t reflect the values of our people. We need leaders who are going to prioritize the people to make sure that resources come to this state,” says Chambers.

Chambers has previously made appearances on the nationally recognized radio morning show, The Breakfast Club, to discuss his campaign for LA U.S. Senate and matters on education and the small business community in the state of Louisiana.

