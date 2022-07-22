Advertisement

Town of Richwood fails to pass budget

State law requires the 2022-23 operating budget to be passed by June 30.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - For the second year in a row, the Town of Richwood has failed to pass a budget on time.

State law requires the town to pass an operating budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year by June 30.

Mayor Gerald Brown says one of the key concerns of some alderpersons is that a 2010 judgment has yet to be paid.

“When we were preparing to pay those funds out, our town attorney came to us and advised that the judgment has potentially prescribed or timed out and that we potentially not only have to pay it, but might potentially outside of the boundaries of the law if we did in fact pay it if it did in fact prescribe,” explained Mayor Brown.

The mayor says he has asked the Attorney General’s Office for an opinion on the judgment.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ida caused widespread damage to Louisiana's power grid on Aug. 29, 2021.
Commissioner questions Entergy’s storm fee, urges them to use wind, solar
Man aimed firearm at deputy’s head during struggle, affidavit says
Entergy bills are strangling customers’ wallets across the state. An Avondale family finds it...
Entergy customer billed even with power disconnected from hurricane-ravaged home
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
Jury seated in trial for man accused of killing woman in West Monroe

Latest News

Town of Richwood fails to pass budget
Town of Richwood fails to pass budget
Ian Kirby, Sandra Kirby, Amanda Kirby
Plane crash claims lives of Port Allen family; father left mourning
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Winnsboro, Louisiana
Qualified residents of ArkLaMiss town can receive assistance on utility bills