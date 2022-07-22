Town of Richwood fails to pass budget

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - For the second year in a row, the Town of Richwood has failed to pass a budget on time.

State law requires the town to pass an operating budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year by June 30.

Mayor Gerald Brown says one of the key concerns of some alderpersons is that a 2010 judgment has yet to be paid.

“When we were preparing to pay those funds out, our town attorney came to us and advised that the judgment has potentially prescribed or timed out and that we potentially not only have to pay it, but might potentially outside of the boundaries of the law if we did in fact pay it if it did in fact prescribe,” explained Mayor Brown.

The mayor says he has asked the Attorney General’s Office for an opinion on the judgment.

