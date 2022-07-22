Advertisement

Silver Dollar City employee dies after incident at amusement park

A Silver Dollar City employee died at the amusement park after being injured on Wednesday.
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Officials at a popular amusement park in Missouri say a park employee has died.

On Wednesday, Silver Dollar City confirmed an employee was injured in an incident and died at the park.

The park released the following statement on Thursday to KY3 regarding the employee’s death:

“It is with great sorrow that we share the loss of a Silver Dollar City employee following an incident that occurred while working late yesterday afternoon. He was a dedicated and passionate member of our Silver Dollar City family, having worked in maintenance and construction since 2017.

Our prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. Out of respect for their privacy, we are unable to provide any further information.

Silver Dollar City is working closely with the proper entities to identify the cause.”

Park officials have not released any further immediate information but said no guests were involved in the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

