Ruston’s 7U baseball team ready for Regionals

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ruston’s seven-and-under baseball team is set to compete in the Dixie Youth Baseball Regional World Series at the Ouachita Sportsplex from July 21 to July 24. Divisions include 6U T-ball, 6U Coach Pitch, 7U Coach Pitch, and 11U. Teams from Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas and Alabama will compete for the championship. A total of 57 teams will compete over the 5 divisions.

