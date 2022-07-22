Advertisement

Ruston’s 7U baseball team ready for Regionals

Local athletes fighting for a chance to play in the World Series
Local athletes fighting for a chance to play in the World Series
By Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ruston’s seven-and-under baseball team is set to compete in the Dixie Youth Baseball Regional World Series at the Ouachita Sportsplex from July 21 to July 24. Divisions include 6U T-ball, 6U Coach Pitch, 7U Coach Pitch, and 11U. Teams from Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas and Alabama will compete for the championship. A total of 57 teams will compete over the 5 divisions.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man aimed firearm at deputy’s head during struggle, affidavit says
Law enforcement recently dismantled the ring and arrested the alleged ringleaders, officials...
Former corrections officer was meth trafficking ringleader, police say
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Peyton Lambertson, 25, was arrested on...
25-year-old teacher arrested on 100 counts of child porn, authorities say
Jury seated in trial for man accused of killing woman in West Monroe

Latest News

the la tech basketball star is back in town for some extra work
Kenneth Lofton Jr. returns to Ruston
Thomas Marsala signs with BRCC
Thomas Marsala signs with Baton Rouge Community College
Young, Gibson, Crigger and Jennings getting the call from MLB teams
Four Louisiana Tech baseball players drafted
10-year-old winner has words of wisdom for his fellow competitors.
World Horseshoe Cadet Champion gives advice to elders