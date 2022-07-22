Advertisement

Qualified residents of ArkLaMiss town can receive assistance on utility bills

Town council voted on resolution this month
Winnsboro, Louisiana
Winnsboro, Louisiana(KNOE)
By Josh Harvison
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - Residents of Winnsboro will soon get some financial relief from their utility bills after they qualify for a new program coming into the Franklin Parish community.

In a specially called meeting, the Winnsboro Town Council approved a resolution to partner with LaSalle Community Action Association, Inc. LCAA will provide the town with $76,000, and the town will then provide qualified applicants with a credit on their utility bill.

The non-profit provides financial assistance to people in seven parishes.

Aldermen approved a plan allowing LaSalle CAA to assist people who need help paying their water bills.

Depending on income levels, applicants can receive up to $1,500 in assistance from the non-profit.

If you need help, you can call 318-435-6333 for more information, which includes how to apply and details about the application process.

