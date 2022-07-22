Advertisement

Local pitcher wins World Horseshoe Tournament in his class

Monroe’s Artie McMullen takes home the title
Monroe’s Artie McMullen takes home the title.
By Megan Murray
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe’s Artie McMullen captures the Men’s Class F World Championship title in his own city at the 2022 World Horseshoe Pitching Championships. The competition continues at the Monroe Civic Center through July 23 with the Men, Women, Senior Men, Senior Women and Elders Championships.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man aimed firearm at deputy’s head during struggle, affidavit says
Law enforcement recently dismantled the ring and arrested the alleged ringleaders, officials...
Former corrections officer was meth trafficking ringleader, police say
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Peyton Lambertson, 25, was arrested on...
25-year-old teacher arrested on 100 counts of child porn, authorities say
Jury seated in trial for man accused of killing woman in West Monroe

Latest News

Local athletes fighting for a chance to play in the World Series
Ruston’s 7U baseball team ready for Regionals
the la tech basketball star is back in town for some extra work
Kenneth Lofton Jr. returns to Ruston
Thomas Marsala signs with BRCC
Thomas Marsala signs with Baton Rouge Community College
Young, Gibson, Crigger and Jennings getting the call from MLB teams
Four Louisiana Tech baseball players drafted