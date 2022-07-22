Local pitcher wins World Horseshoe Tournament in his class
Monroe’s Artie McMullen takes home the title
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe’s Artie McMullen captures the Men’s Class F World Championship title in his own city at the 2022 World Horseshoe Pitching Championships. The competition continues at the Monroe Civic Center through July 23 with the Men, Women, Senior Men, Senior Women and Elders Championships.
