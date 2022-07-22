Advertisement

Adopt a Pet: Travis

Roxanne Smith with PAWS of NELA joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss with Travis, a puppy at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter.
By Gray News Staff and AntZavier Brown
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Travis! This 4-month-old puppy has a bunch of energy and is super friendly.

You can adopt him at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter at 417 Well Road in West Monroe.

Visit petango.com and type in the zip code 71292 to see all the available animals at OPAS.

They’ve also got a ‘Clear the Shelters’ event now sponsored by the Bissell Foundation. Until the 30th of July, adoptions are $50 with a voucher for spaying and neutering.

The shelter always needs help from volunteers and fosters, you can contact them on Facebook or call them at (318) 323-4032 to see what they need help with most.

