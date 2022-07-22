Adopt a Pet: Travis

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Travis! This 4-month-old puppy has a bunch of energy and is super friendly.

You can adopt him at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter at 417 Well Road in West Monroe.

Visit petango.com and type in the zip code 71292 to see all the available animals at OPAS.

They’ve also got a ‘Clear the Shelters’ event now sponsored by the Bissell Foundation. Until the 30th of July, adoptions are $50 with a voucher for spaying and neutering.

The shelter always needs help from volunteers and fosters, you can contact them on Facebook or call them at (318) 323-4032 to see what they need help with most.

