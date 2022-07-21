Monroe educator named Elementary School Teacher of the Year

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe City Schools teacher has been named Elementary school teacher of the year by the Louisiana Department of Education.

Matthias Drewry teaches at Sallie Humble Elementary School.

He will be among the teachers honored at the 16th annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Awards gala at the World War II Museum in New Orleans on July 30.

The awards program recognizes teachers and leaders who make exceptional gains with students.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.