Man wanted for attempted murder in E. Baton Rouge arrested in Lake Charles

(WSAW)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man wanted for attempted murder in E. Baton Rouge Parish was arrested today in Lake Charles.

Calcasieu Parish deputies arrested the suspect during a traffic stop, according to Calcasieu officials.

Calcasieu deputies and Louisiana State troopers are assisting East Baton Rouge officials with executing a search warrant at home on W. LaGrange Street

We will have more information as it becomes available.

