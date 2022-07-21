Advertisement

Jury seated in trial for man accused of killing woman in West Monroe

By CJ Sartor
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The second-degree murder trial of Richard Lee Gilbert is now underway in district court in Monroe.

Gilbert is charged with killing Clara Hardwell in West Monroe.

The district attorney’s office says a jury has been seated and opening statements are underway.

The trial was originally set for June but delayed for a sanity commission hearing.

Judge Scott Leehy ruled gilbert was competent to stand trial.

