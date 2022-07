MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Nutritionist Jen Avis joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the healthy benefits of watermelon.

List of benefits

L Citrulline helps regulate lactic acid removal

L Arginine and L Citrulline are amino acids that are anti-inflammatory

Vitamin C

Lycopene

Potassium

92 % Water

Considered an alkaline food

2c. = 90 Calories

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.