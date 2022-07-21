Advertisement

EEK! ‘Halloween Ends’ debuts first trailer for trilogy’s final installment

James Jude Courtney stars in 2018's "Halloween."
James Jude Courtney stars in 2018's "Halloween."(Universal Studios)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Horror fanatics, get ready: The first trailer for “Halloween Ends” has dropped.

The movie will hit theaters Oct. 14. It is the third and final installment in the “Halloween” trilogy that began in 2018.

“Halloween Ends” follows 2018′s “Halloween” and 2021′s “Halloween Kills.”

Jamie Lee Curtis stars as Laurie Strode and will be facing Michael Myers “in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before,” according to the film’s synopsis from Universal Pictures.

“Only one of them will survive,” the studio added.

Universal Pictures said this will be Curtis’ last time returning as Laurie Strode.

You can watch the trailer here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man aimed firearm at deputy’s head during struggle, affidavit says
Law enforcement recently dismantled the ring and arrested the alleged ringleaders, officials...
Former corrections officer was meth trafficking ringleader, police say
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Peyton Lambertson, 25, was arrested on...
25-year-old teacher arrested on 100 counts of child porn, authorities say
Monroe Police in search of second-degree murder suspect

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
Passengers climbed out of windows after a Boston public transit train caught fire Thursday....
Passengers climb out of windows during Boston train fire
Passengers climbed out of windows after a Boston public transit train caught fire Thursday....
Passengers climb out of windows during Boston train fire
Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in...
Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years for violating Floyd’s rights
estimated tax payments
Quarterly tax payments could help lessen impact of tax payments