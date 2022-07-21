Commissioner questions Entergy’s storm fee, urges them to use wind, solar

(WVUE) - “Our phones are literally ringing off the hook,” Foster Campbell, the Public Service Commissioner of District 5 in Northern Louisiana said.

Campbell says yes, high fuel prices are being passed onto the customer. It’s up to $6 from $2.

“They don’t make profit on that,” Campbell assured. “We do audit them and make sure.”

However, he doesn’t believe the storm recovery fee is legitimate. Campbell was the only commissioner to vote no on passing it.

“All the poles they claimed they lost, how many poles were good poles anyway? You know what I mean? How many of those systems were up to date anyway? So, if the system wasn’t up to date, they needed repair, that’s sort of Energy’s fault,” Campbell said.

He says his office is looking into that, but in the meantime he says Entergy has already gotten the $3.5 billion in bonds for the damage and will soon be requesting $1.5 billion more, meaning another increased fee.

“But here’s the problem, Entergy doesn’t pay a penny,” Campbell said. “It doesn’t cost Entergy one red cent, it costs the ratepayers.”

Campbell says the company paid out a million dollars in dividends to stockholders for three consecutive years and the CEO’s salary was raised to $17 million.

“I think they’re arrogant and I think they’re worried about their bottom line first, and then they worry about customers second,” Campbell said.

He added that he believes Entergy really needs to move towards solar and wind power. He says they’re behind the eight ball on solar and only recently got into the business.

Entergy Louisiana was unable to give us a response but pointed to the programs they offer to help customers save on energy as well as provide bill assistance.

