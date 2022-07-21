Chambers of commerce discussing merger in Ouachita Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Big changes could be coming to business in Ouachita Parish.

The Monroe and West Monroe-West Ouachita Chambers of Commerce are discussing a merger.

Officials say conversations about the deal started around January 1.

“Where we are gonna be three to five years from now, it’s gonna be amazing,” Roy Heatherly, President of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, told KNOE. “I think people are going to be so excited and so proud to call this home.”

“Can you imagine that we could streamline some of those processes so we can focus on new economic development issues and expand our business services that we offer,” explained Kris Kelley, President of the West Monore-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce.

The two chambers sent out surveys to gauge members’ thoughts on a potential collaboration. Both Heatherly and Kelley support the idea.

“Number one, just a unified voice,” said Heatherly. “Number two, combined resources. Number three, it gives all of our members a chance to work together to grow our region.”

Heatherly and Kelley believe a new organization representing all of Ouachita Parish could drive resources in the area.

“Making sure that we are speaking with one voice, and that’s everything from recruiting government funding to recruiting businesses to our area,” said Kelley.

“A collaborated effort on our part, I think, sends a very good message to anyone looking to come into our region that it’s going to be a very good place to invest their money and resources and to be move families in here,” said Heatherly.

Members of both chambers would have to approve the merger via a vote. There is no timetable for when the vote will occur.

