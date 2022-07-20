What’s Your Story? “The Heart of a Rebel”

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Pateleigh Brown, daughter of Lady Rebel’s assistant coach, has endured many challenges in her short life. The two-year-old was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect and had her first open heart surgery at 11 days old. In this edition of “What’s Your Story”, award-winning feature writer Aaron Dietrich shares her story and how her West Monroe High School softball family rallies behind her.

