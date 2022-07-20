Thomas Marsala signs with Baton Rouge Community College
The 1A player of the year is heading south to play at the next level
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Marsala is a highly decorated athlete at Saint Frederick high school. He earned the 1A player of the year and back-to-back all-state honors in baseball and 2021 all-state in football as well. Now the stud catcher is taking his talents south to Baton Rouge Community College.
