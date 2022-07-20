Advertisement

New boating marina coming to West Monroe, will connect river with downtown

Construction for new marina in West Monroe
Construction for new marina in West Monroe(Source: KNOE staff)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Construction of a public boat marina in West Monroe is now underway.

The marina will have spaces for boats to park on the Ouachita River and is intended to give boaters easy access to the downtown area.

West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell said that this marina is part of a master plan, which the public had a heavy influence over.

“Well, it gives us just another quality of life,” Mitchell said. “Another way to access the river through our downtown, which is one of the priorities that was identified on our downtown master plan, which the public had a tremendous input in. That was one of the things they wanted to see was, ‘How do we have more access to this Ouachita River, to this natural asset that we have through the downtown area?’”

Mitchell said the marina is fully funded through private contributions and opportunities for naming rights are still available.

Drawing plans for new marina in West Monroe
Drawing plans for new marina in West Monroe(Source: City of West Monroe)

