Monroe Police in search of second-degree murder suspect

By Madison Remrey
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly shot someone else after a domestic dispute.

Monroe PD responded to a shooting in the 200 block of North 21st Street shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Officers located the victim, identified as Milton Smith, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Smith was transported to a local hospital where he later died from the wound.

During the investigation, detectives found that there had been an argument outside a residence just prior to the shooting. Detectives established Rufus Sellers as the suspect.

Sellers is wanted for one count of second-degree murder.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Sellers, contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at (328)-388-CASH(2274).

