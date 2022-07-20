Man aimed firearm at deputy’s head during struggle affidavit says

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident that happened on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

According to a court affidavit, deputies were called to a gas station around the area of Dellwood Drive at Highway 165 on Tuesday evening to investigate a domestic violence disturbance. The caller said she was hiding in the bathroom until deputies arrived.

The suspect, later identified as Michael T. Bass, was located inside by deputies upon arrival. When attempting to arrest Bass, deputies said he physically resisted and tried to run. Deputies deployed a Taser to subdue Bass and a handgun fell to the ground, but he continued trying to get away, they said. According to testimony in the document, Bass was able to retrieve the gun and, during a struggle, is accused of getting on top of a deputy and pointing the gun at the deputy’s head.

The document states that the gun discharged during the ensuing struggle, wounding Bass’ hand. Deputies say he dropped the gun and attempted to run again. He was found hiding behind a nearby home, deputies said.

Bass has been booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on the charges of attempted second-degree murder, resisting a police officer with force or violence, resisting an officer, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The deputy suffered abrasions to both arms, documents state. The suspect was also arrested last month on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation is ongoing.

