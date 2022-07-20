Advertisement

Man, 71, mauled to death by stray pit bulls, sheriff says

The sheriff’s office says all of the dogs have since been caught. It’s not clear what will happen to them. (KPRC, Jorge Garcia via CNN)
By KPRC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRESNO, Texas (KPRC) - Authorities in Texas say a 71-year-old man was mauled to death by several stray pit bulls while walking to the store.

Family members are remembering 71-year-old Freddy Garcia as being filled with laughter. Surveillance video shows him walking down a street alone Monday on the way to the store in Fresno.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan says seven pit bulls mauled Freddy Garcia, despite him not doing anything to provoke them. He was airlifted to the hospital, where he died.

Family members are remembering 71-year-old Freddy Garcia as being filled with laughter. The sheriff says he was mauled to death by seven pit bulls.(Source: Jorge Garcia, KPRC via CNN)

“In reality, I can’t understand how these types of accidents happen,” said Jorge Garcia, the victim’s brother, through a translator. “In respects to him, not him or anybody deserves a death like this.”

The sheriff’s office says all of the dogs have since been caught.

“I feel more at ease that at least these animals are not going to hurt no one else, and I hope this doesn’t happen anywhere else,” Jorge Garcia said.

The dogs were found in Joey Cartwright’s backyard. He says he’s had issues with stray dogs, like the ones involved in the attack, in his yard and roaming the neighborhood for months. It’s something that animal services agrees is a problem.

“If you’re walking the street, carry a stick. Protect yourself… We all love dogs, but a lot of them can be very dangerous,” said Kevin Agular with animal services.

It’s not clear what will happen to the dogs or whether they will be euthanized.

