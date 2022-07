Kenneth Lofton Jr. returns to Ruston

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Junior is a very well known name in northeast Louisiana but after putting up 15.2 ppg, 7.2 rbs, 2 asts in 5 NBA Summer League games, the basketball world now knows the name “Kenneth Lofton Jr.” Junior is still representing Louisiana Tech as he made a visit back to Ruston for some extra work.

