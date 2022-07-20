Advertisement

Gov. Edwards, La. leaders expected to make announcement on State Highway Safety Plan

Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will join DOTD Sec. Shawn Wilson, Louisiana State Police Col. Lamar Davis, and Louisiana Highway Safety Commission Executive Director Lisa Freeman for a news conference on Wednesday, July 20.

According to officials, there will be an announcement related to the State Highway Safety Plan.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

In the afternoon, Gov. Edwards will host his 76th monthly statewide call-in radio show, Ask the Governor.

Louisiana State Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter will join the Governor for his radio show to speak about COVID and monkeypox in Louisiana.

Ask the Governor is broadcast on 89.3 FM WRKF in Baton Rouge and streamed online at wrkf.org and gov.louisiana.gov.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Entergy Louisiana
Rising Entergy bills hitting hard, customers urged to voice concerns
THE INVESTIGATORS: Public Service Commissioner blames lack of competition, other factors for...
Public Service Commissioner blames lack of competition, other factors for sky-high energy bills
A 16-year-old girl from Florida is facing charges in the death of her 3-year-old sister. Police...
Police: Teen charged with smothering sister, 3, to quiet her
Police Lights
2-year-old girl dies from apparent drowning in St. Francisville Monday night

Latest News

So what if you can’t afford your bills? The United Way of NELA can connect you with resources...
Why are Entergy bills so high?
Temperatures are rising here in the Ark-La-Miss and that can lead to heat exhaustion and...
High heat impact on senior citizens
Two dozen gay and lesbian couples have filed lawsuits in an effort to legalize same-sex marriage.
Politicians/LGBT supporters react to bill to codify same-sex marriage into federal law
KNOE.com: New Boil Advisories for Northeast Louisiana on 7/19