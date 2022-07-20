Four Louisiana Tech baseball players drafted

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A big day in Ruston as a quartet of Diamond Dogs were selected in the Major League Baseball draft. The Dodgers draft Taylor Young, the Bulldogs all-time hits leader and former Aaron’s Ace from West Monroe, in the eighth round. The Miami Marlins taking pitchers Kyle Crigger and former Ruston star and Aaron’s Ace Cade Gibson in the seventh and tenth round, respectively. The Toronto Blue Jays picking pitcher Ryan Jennings in the fourth round. It is the first time in the history of Louisiana Tech’s baseball program to have four players drafted in the top 10 rounds.

