Customize your furniture with fabrics

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Interior Designer Jan Strickland joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about customizing your furniture with fabrics.

Here’s how:

1. Choose your color palette

2. Select fabrics with coordinating patterns (you don’t want the patterns to conflict)

3. Choose solids for large pieces like sofas and patterns for smaller pieces like side chairs and pillows

4. Select several different textures to create depth in your space

