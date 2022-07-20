Advertisement

Concordia Parish Schools faculty and staff now getting paid twice a month

The Parish support staff will also get a 3% raise
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Schools are changing the way they pay their faculty and staff.

The parish will pay teachers twice a month, instead of once, and support staff will also get a 3% raise.

The parish superintendent, Tayua Watson, says the money is coming from the parish general funds and that they are getting good feedback from staff in regards to the pay change.

“We took some time to step back and do a survey with our staff to get their opinion on it because we always want to bring them in, and 60% say they would be interested in getting paid twice a month,” Watson said. “So we’re here now and we did it. I’m hearing the only people who felt it so far is our twelve-month employees, and we’re getting a lot of positive feedback on that, but we will do anything to help our people.”

Watson says the board is also evaluating teacher pay incentives and they will make a decision soon.

