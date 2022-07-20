Advertisement

Concordia Parish Schools are getting upgrades

New air conditioners, windows, and touchless water systems
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Renovations are underway at Concordia Parish Schools.

Concordia Parish Schools will look different by adding new windows, air conditioners and water fountains.

Officials said most of the schools in the parish are nearly 50 years old, and most of them do not have air conditioners in the kitchens.

“Out of 11 schools, I think only about three have air conditioners in them,” said Glenn Henderson, the Concordia Parish School District maintenance supervisor. “Some kitchens have some window units in them to cool them off, but for the most part, they don’t have any air conditioners in them.”

That’s not all the parish is doing to give the schools a new look.

“Also, changing the windows; we have had architects that have gone out to redo the windows and maybe give us a slight facelift on some of our schools -- hopefully, all of our schools,” said Henderson.

The Concordia Parish superintendent, Toyua Watson, says they are also placing new touchless water systems in the schools.

“We have a company coming in to provide our kids with water,” Watson said. “But what we’re going to do is update all our water systems as well as the fixtures in the bathrooms. So we’re extremely excited about that and this work was guided by our board members.”

Henderson said it will cost about $70,000 for the new ACs, and the money is coming from the parish’s COVID-19 relief fund.

Watson said everything should be complete by 2023.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

