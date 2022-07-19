Politicians/LGBT supporters react to bill to codify same-sex marriage into federal law

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lawmakers in Washington D.C have introduced a bill to enshrine same-sex marriage into federal law.

This comes after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said the court should revisit a 2015 ruling legalizing same-sex marriage nationwide.

Senator Bill Cassidy said he believes the bill is unnecessary and is merely a distraction.

“Obviously, voters are making their decision based on inflation, crime, and illegal immigration, and the other side is pretty embarrassed, so they are attempting to distract by bringing up social issues,” explained Cassidy.

SarahJane Guidry of Louisiana Forum for Equality says she believes otherwise.

“I think that it’s imperative for the federal government to enshrine the respect for marriage for all American citizens,” explained Guidry.

Guidry says the bill is not a distraction and cites the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe Vs. Wade as proof there should be a federal law on the books.

“I think that we also need to look at it in terms of the fact that the judiciary itself has targeted social issues just like this and are revisiting many cases that we have been fearful [of] over the past four years,” Guidry told KNOE.

Similar to abortion, Louisiana has a 2004 law that would ban same-sex marriage if the court overturns the landmark Obergedell Vs. Hodges decision. Guidry acknowledges that there are no current cases before the court threatening to overturn same-sex marriage but said she believes people should still remain vigilant.

