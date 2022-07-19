Advertisement

Politicians/LGBT supporters react to bill to codify same-sex marriage into federal law

Two dozen gay and lesbian couples have filed lawsuits in an effort to legalize same-sex marriage.
Two dozen gay and lesbian couples have filed lawsuits in an effort to legalize same-sex marriage.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lawmakers in Washington D.C have introduced a bill to enshrine same-sex marriage into federal law.

This comes after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said the court should revisit a 2015 ruling legalizing same-sex marriage nationwide.

Senator Bill Cassidy said he believes the bill is unnecessary and is merely a distraction.

“Obviously, voters are making their decision based on inflation, crime, and illegal immigration, and the other side is pretty embarrassed, so they are attempting to distract by bringing up social issues,” explained Cassidy.

SarahJane Guidry of Louisiana Forum for Equality says she believes otherwise.

“I think that it’s imperative for the federal government to enshrine the respect for marriage for all American citizens,” explained Guidry.

Guidry says the bill is not a distraction and cites the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe Vs. Wade as proof there should be a federal law on the books.

“I think that we also need to look at it in terms of the fact that the judiciary itself has targeted social issues just like this and are revisiting many cases that we have been fearful [of] over the past four years,” Guidry told KNOE.

Similar to abortion, Louisiana has a 2004 law that would ban same-sex marriage if the court overturns the landmark Obergedell Vs. Hodges decision. Guidry acknowledges that there are no current cases before the court threatening to overturn same-sex marriage but said she believes people should still remain vigilant.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy Louisiana
Rising Entergy bills hitting hard, customers urged to voice concerns
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way
Jody L. Acreman, 51, Oak Grove (Top Left) - Denny Rex Boyd, 57, Woodville, MS (Top Right) -...
NELA agency’s vigilance against sex crimes nets 4th arrest in July
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Shooting in Monroe on Adams Street
5 shot at memorial in Monroe, teen brothers wanted by police

Latest News

KNOE.com: New Boil Advisories for Northeast Louisiana on 7/19
Abortion rallies are drawing pro-life and pro-choice crowds across the nation.
Judge again extends block of La.’s ‘trigger law’
19th Judicial District Courthouse (Source: WAFB)
Judge again extends order stopping La. abortion ban
Bridge City Escape
Governor orders some Bridge City youth inmates temporarily transferred to Angola