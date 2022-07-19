Pedestrian bridge near Carroll High getting some school spirit

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new look is coming to Renwick Street bridge in Monroe as part of an effort to improve the look of the city.

The pedestrian bridge crosses the heavily traveled Highway 165 near Carroll High School. Officials say it’ll be emblazoned with the words Carroll High School Bulldog Nation.

Juanita Woods, the councilwoman for District 3, says she’s been working on this project since 2016.

“It’s $880,000 to do this project, you know? But at the end of the day, I’m excited to see it come to fruition,” she said. “I’m so excited to see that it’s going to be blue and gold because I am Bulldog Nation.”

The bridge is being paid for with federal COVID relief money.

Highway 165 is a major corridor through the state. It’s a place a lot of travelers see. Woods says she’s going to make sure beautification work is also done around the bridge and her next project is working on the fences near this area.

“Our next project is to work on this cyclone fence to make sure that we get it ready for homecoming at Carroll, and after that, we’re going to work on these four corners at Renwick Street. We think it’s economic development for this community plus it’s leading right to ULM and the new medical school,” she said.

In addition, Mayor Friday Ellis says they are working on adding accessability for everyone to cross the bridge.

“One thing we are going to add or try to apply for is ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessibility grants to help those who may need some extra help across the intersection. So were going to work with DOTD, were going to work with federal partners to draw down some money to make it ADA accessible,” he said.

Mayor Ellis says the bridge should be complete by Carroll High School’s homecoming.

