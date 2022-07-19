Advertisement

Man accused of setting fire to an occupied house in Natchez

Matthew Blount of Mississippi
Matthew Blount of Mississippi(Source: Natchez Police Department)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (KNOE) - Natchez police have arrested Matthew Blount on charges of aggravated assault after being suspected of setting fire to a residential area.

On Monday, July 18, 2022, officers in Natchez responded to a fire at 32 Maplewood Ln. Upon arrival, officers said they saw a white Coachman camper destroyed by fire. The fire also damaged the house on the same lot.

Police reports say two individuals were reportedly asleep in the bedroom of the house closest to the burning camper. Blount, who had been asked to leave the property earlier, was identified as a suspect.

Blount is currently being held on three counts of aggravated assault (manifesting extreme indifference to human life). The bond will be determined at arraignment.

