Grambling State University to use drones to improve security on campus

Grambling, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University is reaching new heights in the name of security.

The school is set to use drones to improve safety on campus.

“I think it’s just an awesome idea, actually,” GSU’s Police Chief Rod Demery told KNOE. “A lot of police departments are going that way. It helps out a lot. Identification. Following people that should maybe not be here.”

Chief Demery says it will help the department get a better view of events on campus.

“It’s not necessarily the sole purpose of a drone to do any one thing,” explained Chief Demery. “It’s to aid in what we are doing. If we are doing some sort of surveillance crowd control. It’s just another tool in our toolbox. It’s not a cure-all.”

Demery, who started his role in June, says he’s aware of previous security problems at the school and is working on implementing a new safety plan.

“We’re going to find out where the areas are that we need to pay particular attention to and police it accordingly,” said Demery. “That may come in the form of physical structures, electronic surveillance, but whatever it takes to keep everybody safe is what we are going to do.”

As for concerns about cameras meaning less privacy for students, Demery says, it’s all in the name of safety.

“Added cameras, obviously, added security. Our cameras are never going to be installed to invade anyone’s privacy, but obviously for their intended use,” said Demery. “They won’t be misused in any way.”

The chief adds that he hopes to increase the number of officers on the force by at least 5%.

