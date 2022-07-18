Advertisement

Parents of Mississippi 5-year-old arrested after child went missing for hours

Parents of Mississippi 5-year-old arrested after child went missing for hours
Parents of Mississippi 5-year-old arrested after child went missing for hours(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The parents of the five-year-old Lee County boy who went missing for almost 12 hours Thursday are facing charges.

Robert Holcomb Junior was found unharmed almost three miles from home. Lee County deputies followed up on a 9-1-1 tip and discovered the child.

According to Sheriff Jim Johnson, the child was alert, wet and dehydrated.

Late Friday afternoon, Johnson held a press conference with updates. He announced the parents, Amber Elizabeth Lindsey and Robert Holcomb Senior, had been arrested in connection to the case.

“When the responsibility lies on your shoulders that a five-year-old child is missing and, you know, that child is helpless, that is an enormous weight to carry,” Johnson said.

Both parents are charged with felony child neglect and possession of a meth. The child is in the custody of Child Protective Services.

