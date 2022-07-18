NELA agency’s vigilance against sex crimes nets 4th arrest in July

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Authorities say they’ve arrested another man accused of coming from outside their jurisdiction with the intention of having sex with a minor.

According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jody L. Acreman, 51, of Oak Grove, was arrested on July 16. They say that’s when he traveled to the parish in an attempt to meet a minor for sex. CPSO said he was found to be in possession of numerous adult items, meth, and multiple pornographic pictures involving children or animals. You can read the full details of his arrest and charges below.

This is the fourth sex crime-related arrest this month for CPSO and the third this month in which a man is accused of coming from outside the parish to have sex with a minor. Several others have been arrested this year as well. One notable case made news across the country after nine adults were arrested in connection with the alleged abuse of four children at a home in Vidalia.

Lead investigator Stephen Lipscomb of CPSO’s Cyber Crime Unit said it may seem like there’s been an uptick in these types of cases, but they’re actually just being proactive about catching suspected predators.

Lipscomb says the team engages in an ongoing effort to find adults targeting children online for sex. These adults go into chatrooms, social media sites, apps, and gaming platforms. Essentially, anything where kids communicate online is a potential hunting ground for predators.

But in Concordia Parish, law enforcement is watching.

“A lot of times if somebody is targeting a child in a chatroom, there may be law enforcement officers in that chatroom,” Lipscomb said. “And then, we’re able to identify these subjects. And, you know, a lot of times they want to come and meet and it can be a law enforcement officer you’re showing up to meet.”

The Cyber Crime Unit started around two years ago, and most of its investigations involve child exploitation.

Here are the full details about the arrest of Jody L. Acreman released by the sheriff’s office on Sunday.

In late June, 2022, the CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult subject, communicating with a minor online. The subject initiated contact and began “grooming” dialogue that turned sexual in nature, which continued for several weeks, using numerous online platforms. On Saturday, July 16, the subject made plans to travel and meet the minor, arriving around 3:30 PM. At that time, he was met by CPSO deputies and taken into custody without incident. During the arrest, the subject was found to be in possession of numerous adult items that he had brought, along with suspected methamphetamine.

As part of the investigation, a warrant was obtained for a search of the subject’s personal cell phone device, which was analyzed the following day. At that time, a total of six files were recovered, containing pornography involving juveniles, along with two files containing pornography involving sexual activity between humans and animals. The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Cyber Crime Unit at (318) 336-5231 Ext. 400, or submit an anonymous tip online using the CPSO mobile app.

ARRESTED:

Jody L. Acreman, 51

993 Mason Front Rd.

Oak Grove, LA

CHARGES:

Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor

Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Pornography Involving Juveniles, (6) Counts

Sexual Abuse of an Animal (Possessing Pornographic Images of Humans Engaged in Sex with Animals), (2) Counts

Illegal Possession of Schedule II CDS

*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty*

