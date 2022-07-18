BBB says Facebook Marketplace scams are on the rise

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Better Business Bureau of Northeast Louisiana recently received a complaint about scammers on the Facebook Marketplace.

Jo-Ann Deal with the BBB says it’s also important to be wary of peer-to-peer payment platforms and research them before using those apps.

Deal says to consider it a red flag if someone is quick to send money, especially if it’s an overpayment. She says if they send you too much money often they’ll ask you to send it back and that’s how they get your banking information and other personal details.

Always report scams to Facebook Marketplace when you see them. Deal says you need to check the email addresses of sellers carefully - scammers will spoof emails of real companies or people.

If you have a question about something you’re seeing on Facebook Marketplace or another scam, contact the BBB at (318) 387-4600.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.