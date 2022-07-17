The twin cities are considering new batting cages and tennis courts

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Officials are considering enhancing the tennis courts at Forsythe Park and adding new batting cages at the Sterlington Sports Complex, which could bring in millions of dollars to the area.

The CEO of Discover Monroe-West Monroe Alana Cooper says they conducted a research study to see what new attractions could bring in more money to the parishes.

The study suggests adding new batting cages at Sterlington Sports Complex and enhancing the tennis courts at Forsythe Park.

This could be a game-changer for the area.

“So it would be seven new courts at Forsythe, putting the number at 15, and 15 courts open us up to do more regional tournaments,” said Alana Cooper, Discover Monroe-West Monroe President and CEO. “When I say regional, I’m not just talking about Parishes. I’m talking about regional statewide, so that we can pull people from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Alabama.”

Cooper says the two projects would cost nearly $5.5M and the money would come from the Enterprise funds.

Enterprise funds are made off of occupancy tax from hotels, but Discover Monroe-West Monroe has not made any commitment to funding parts of these projects yet.

“This is a large, large investment for us but we want to be sure we’re putting money into the community that’s going to keep generating money for the future,” Cooper said. “The tennis courts, for example, they’re going to bring over $1M into the community each year and we’re wanting that to keep returning year after year.”

Cooper says these investments will have a huge economic impact on the community.

“Basically, if people come in and spend $1M at an event, our parishes and city government will reap the benefits of that. It could go into their bottom as well as teachers’ 13th check,” Cooper said. “I mean, that helps all those entities throughout our community by funneling those dollars in from the visitors.”

Discover Monroe-West Monroe will meet again this month to vote on these two projects.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.