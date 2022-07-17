Suspects wanted by Monroe police after an overnight shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on July 16, 2022, in the 2200 block of Adams Street after a crowd gathered in the area for a memorial around 10:30 p.m.

Officials said that an argument began between a few parties in attendance at the memorial, then two suspects displayed handguns and began firing multiple rounds.

Five people were shot, three of which sustained non-life-threatening injuries, reports say. Two were in serious, but stable, condition.

Jaylen Washington, 19 -- and his brother -- Jeremy Washington, 17, have been identified as the suspects, officials said. Both suspects are wanted on five counts of attempted second-degree murder as well as other weapons charges.

Monroe Police Department said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of the Washington brothers, contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600, or contact Crimestoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH (2274).

Jaylen Washington, 19 (Source: Monroe Police Department)

Jeremy Washington, 17 (Source: Monroe Police Department)

