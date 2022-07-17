Advertisement

Officer tackles suspect, thwarts possible mass shooting at mall

A police sergeant working at a mall jumped into action when a call came that a man was near the Macy’s store with a rifle. (KTRK, HOUSTON POLICE DEPT., CNN)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A Houston police sergeant who thwarted a possible mass shooting at a mall while working his extra job is being called a hero.

Sgt. Kendrick Simpo, who currently works in the Houston Police Victim Services Division, never hesitated on the morning of Feb. 5 while working his extra job at the Houston Galleria. A call came over the radio that a man was near the Macy’s store with a rifle.

“I definitely know what I signed up for 20 years ago when I decided to get into this profession,” Simpo said.

Within minutes, Simpo had moved to the area and spotted the suspect, later identified as Guido Herrera, near the Westin Ballroom entrance, within a few feet of hundreds of children who were attending a dance competition.

Herrera was wearing a shirt with the Punisher logo and a leather mask with spikes. He was carrying a rifle in one hand and a Bible in the other.

Simpo, who didn’t have his gun out so as not to startle anyone at the dance competition, immediately tackled Herrera. He says he was prepared to get shot but chose to act anyway.

“I feel like this is something I signed up for,” Simpo said.

Guido Herrera faced a misdemeanor charge in relation to the incident. He was sentenced to the...
Guido Herrera faced a misdemeanor charge in relation to the incident. He was sentenced to the maximum of a year in jail.(Source: Houston Police Dept, KTRK via CNN)

Moments later, other officers arrived, and Herrera was arrested without a single shot fired. Besides the rifle and Bible, police found 120 rounds of ammunition and a handgun on him.

Since Herrera didn’t shoot anyone, he could only be charged with a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to the maximum of a year in jail.

As for Simpo, he’s continuing his work as a police sergeant, not thinking much about his heroic acts.

“I’m a supervisor. Chief [Troy] Finner always preaches to lead by example, so that’s what I did. I led by example,” he said.

He’s also still at the Galleria on that extra job every Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Memorial on Second and Charter Street
Rayville man arrested as suspect in Delhi murder
Families fear their loved ones will die in this correctional center
Allegations of abuse at Madison Parish Correctional Center
Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.
Skittles contain known toxin, unfit for human consumption, lawsuit claims
Grambling State University athletics mourns death of former athlete
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say

Latest News

A police sergeant working at a mall jumped into action when a call came over the radio that a...
'I led by example': Police sergeant called hero for thwarting possible mass shooting
Muhammad Aziz, who was exonerated last year in the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X, has filed a...
Man exonerated in Malcolm X killing sues NYC for $40 million
Police say 28-year-old Hakeem Waheed Muhammad collided with a car that had five passengers...
Girl, 6, killed when police chase ends in crash
A murder suspect led police on a chase before crashing into a car of five bystanders, killing a...
Murder suspect leads police on chase, causes fatal crash