A Bastrop city councilman has passed away

(WMBF News)
By Madison Remrey and Alyssa Azzara
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Bastrop city council member, Larry Prater, has died.

Prater was serving his second term on the board for District B. The mayor of Bastrop, Betty Alford-Olive, said she is saddened by his death and that he will be remembered for his dedication to serving the community.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of councilman, Larry Prater,” Alford-Olive said. “I spoke with his wife to offer our heartfelt condolences on behalf of the city of Bastrop. He will be missed and history will note his dedication to public service. Please keep the family in prayer at this difficult time.”

Alford-Olive said she will not yet comment on who will replace Prator, but she does plan to have updates within the next few days on how they will move forward.

