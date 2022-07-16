Grambling State University athletics mourns death of former athlete

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University Department of Athletics and the football program announced that they are mourning a former athlete of GSU, Cedric Skinner.

Skinner was a native of Oberlin, La.. He was a former standout running back at Oberlin High School. After leading Oberlin to the semifinals of the state playoffs in 2010, Skinner played at GSU for three seasons under former head coach, Doug Williams.

“He was a running back that ran hard and made you remember him,” Williams said. “We are praying for his family during this difficult time.”

Skinner’s football career at GSU lasted from 2012-2016. A press release from GSU said that he played in 26 games, amassing 809 rushing yards, along with 56 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

In addition to playing at Grambling State, Skinner played his final collegiate season at the University of Arkansas in Monticello in 2015. He recorded 73 rushing yards in six games, along with 34 receiving yards, at UAM.

