El Dorado School District welcomes new Northwest Elementary principal

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The El Dorado School District (EDS) is welcoming a new face to the crew.

Michael Odom has been announced as Northwest Elementary’s new principal.

Odom is an experienced educator having spent the last 13 years in public education. He has served at numerous schools as principal with his most recent position being at Arkansas High School in Texarkana.

His first three years working in public education were spent in the EDS as the director of orchestras and AP music theory teacher. Odom said he is excited about “the opportunity to come home and give back to the community that raised and nurtured” him.

Odom said that he believes educators are vital to the success of society and he is happy to play his part in that.

“The future depends on our profession, and I love accepting that responsibility,” Odom said.

Odom received his Bachelor of Music and Master of Education from Southern Arkansas University. He also attended the University of Louisiana at Monroe where he earned a Master of Music and is set to complete his doctoral degree in educational leadership over the next year.

