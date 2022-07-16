The Children’s Coalition’s for NELA held its 5th Annual Backpack Giveaway

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana held its 5th Annual Backpack Giveaway.

The goal is to help families get a jump start on the upcoming school year.

Giving back to the community is a top priority for some organizations like the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana.

The Development Director Dawn Landry says, they gave out hundreds of free backpacks.

“We had over 300 backpacks and they were filled with school supplies. Thanks to the Downtown Art Alliance, the Children’s Coalition, and other sponsors. So, the children should be ready to go come August,” she said.

She says the backpacks had paper, pencils, and rulers inside of them, and with the prices of everything going up, they are happy they could help those in need.

Landry says they had a huge turnout and a long line of cars waiting to receive these free items.

“We just hope the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana was able to help a few families with their back-to-school needs. We know that August is around the corner. With uniforms, school supplies, and backpacks, we hope we contributed a small part to help out around the community,” she said.

Landry says several volunteers came out to help, and they couldn’t have done it without them.

“We did have volunteers come out to help us, and about ten ladies helped us to get these distributed to over 300 families. So, we couldn’t have done it without them,” she said.

Landry says they hope to help even more families next year.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.