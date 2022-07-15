Advertisement

With no leads in Delhi murder, state police ask for your help

A Memorial on Second and Charter Street
A Memorial on Second and Charter Street(KNOE)
By Tyler Englander
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT
DELHI, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police say they need your help finding the person responsible for killing a 22-year-old Delhi man on July 13.

Quattrous Jones was shot and killed around 5 p.m. at Second and Charter Streets.

LSP says a passenger in a black Chevy Tahoe wearing a pink sweater and blue skull cap got out and started shooting. Three people were hit, including Jones, who died on the scene. The other two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and have since been treated and released from the hospital.

Two days later, state police say they have no leads.

“Our detectives still don’t know if it’s related or this could possibly be a random shooting,” explained Trooper Javier Leija. “Hopefully, somebody will step up and give us the information we are looking for. No one has called Crimestoppers or has called the Troop with any further information as to an absolute positive ID of the shooter.”

Leija wants to remind citizens that all tips can be submitted anonymously.

Click here to submit a tip.

