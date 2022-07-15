State police looking for suspects after deadly ambush in NELA

DELHI, La. (KNOE) - Investigators with Louisiana State Police have been tapped to investigate a deadly shooting in Richland Parish.

It happened on July 13, 2022, and claimed the life of a 22-year-old man.

State police say Quattrous Jones and two others were walking on Second Street when someone jumped out of a vehicle and opened fire on them.

The two others with Jones were injured and police are now looking for suspects.

See the italicized news release below for the full details distributed by state police.

Yesterday [Wednesday] evening shortly after 5:30 pm, Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Monroe Field Office (LSP MFO) were requested by the Delhi Police Department to investigate a homicide that occurred on Second Street at Charter Street, inside the city limits of Delhi. The deceased victim has been identified as 22-year-old Quattrous Jones of Delhi. Two other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that Jones and two other men were walking on Second Street when the shooting incident occurred. A passenger, described as a black male wearing a pink sweater and blue skull cap, exited a black Chevrolet Tahoe and began shooting at them. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

LSP MFO will serve as the lead investigating agency. Delhi Police Department and Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office are assisting. The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with knowledge of this crime or to the whereabouts of the Chevrolet Tahoe is asked to immediately contact Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274 or Louisiana State Police Troop F at 318-345-0000.

