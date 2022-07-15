Police seek Monroe man accused of home invasion, violating protective orders
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they need your help to find a man who could pose a violent threat to someone.
They are looking for Denterion Burks.
Burks is wanted on several charges which include:
- Home invasion (2 cts.)
- Violation of a protective order (4 cts.)
- Battery of a dating partner
- Theft of a firearm
If you know where to find Denterion Burks, you are asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600, or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274).
Burks should be considered armed and dangerous.
Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.