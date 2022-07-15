Advertisement

Police seek Monroe man accused of home invasion, violating protective orders

Denterion Burks
Denterion Burks(Source: Monroe PD)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they need your help to find a man who could pose a violent threat to someone.

They are looking for Denterion Burks.

Burks is wanted on several charges which include:

  • Home invasion (2 cts.)
  • Violation of a protective order (4 cts.)
  • Battery of a dating partner
  • Theft of a firearm

If you know where to find Denterion Burks, you are asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600, or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274).

Burks should be considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 24-year-old archaeological worker died suddenly in the Kisatchie National Forest on Monday,...
Archaeological worker dies suddenly while in Kisatchie National Forest
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
An Ohio police officer was shot in the head Tuesday night, according to Clearcreek Township...
Officer shot in head, suspect killed in domestic violence call, police chief says
Stray bullet from outdoor robbery hits 4-year-old inside Monroe home
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Latest News

Temperatures
KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Musser Park is open for public use after new trail extension.
Muscatine playground reopens to public
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
KNOE.com: New Boil Advisories for Northeast Louisiana on 7/14