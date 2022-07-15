Police seek Monroe man accused of home invasion, violating protective orders

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they need your help to find a man who could pose a violent threat to someone.

They are looking for Denterion Burks.

Burks is wanted on several charges which include:

Home invasion (2 cts.)

Violation of a protective order (4 cts.)

Battery of a dating partner

Theft of a firearm

If you know where to find Denterion Burks, you are asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600, or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274).

Burks should be considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.